Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,502,000.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,689,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 549,497 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after buying an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 393,827 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
