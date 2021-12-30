Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,502,000.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,689,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 549,497 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after buying an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 393,827 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

