Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $736,000 Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $158,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

