Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $795,000 in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 310,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 30.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $347.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 120.61%.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.