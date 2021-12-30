Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 749 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

KBE stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

