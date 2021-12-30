Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $4.57

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.72. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 8,783 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

