TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Shares Gap Up to $158.45

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $158.45, but opened at $163.00. TE Connectivity shares last traded at $162.82, with a volume of 1,452 shares changing hands.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 164.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 79,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $585,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

