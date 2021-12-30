TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Shares Gap Up to $158.45

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $158.45, but opened at $163.00. TE Connectivity shares last traded at $162.82, with a volume of 1,452 shares changing hands.
TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 164.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 79,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $585,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TE Connectivity Company Profile (NYSE:TEL)
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
