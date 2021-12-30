Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.05.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OVV stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

