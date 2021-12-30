Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Gap Up to $39.32

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.32, but opened at $41.35. Red Violet shares last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 5 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $516.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,009.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Red Violet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 71,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

