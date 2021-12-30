Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.94.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
CARR opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.