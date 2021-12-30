Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.