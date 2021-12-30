H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

HLUYY opened at $25.35 on Thursday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

