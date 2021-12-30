Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,914,000 after acquiring an additional 820,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $52,540,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 432,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

