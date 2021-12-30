Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 19,276 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.76.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

