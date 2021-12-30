Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,610,000 after purchasing an additional 295,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sonos by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $113,103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

