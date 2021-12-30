Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT opened at $370.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.24. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $243.03 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

