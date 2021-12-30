Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 168,453 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 598.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 55,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.40. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $26.91.

