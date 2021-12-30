JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 321.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $46.16 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $48.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48.

