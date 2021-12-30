Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 14,883 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJI. Bbva USA bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

