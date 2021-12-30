Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 11.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $938,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $766,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,002,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

WINA opened at $245.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.15. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 292.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $7.95 per share. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.