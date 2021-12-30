Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGHG. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 412.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 81,926 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter worth about $253,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 436.3% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 55.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,984,000 after buying an additional 302,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter worth about $8,538,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $74.58 on Thursday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.