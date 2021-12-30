AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AgeX Therapeutics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGE stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.21. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

AgeX Therapeutics Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

