BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,470 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.28. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 5,374 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,614 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $43,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,428,043 shares of company stock worth $26,670,477. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

