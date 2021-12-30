Sigma Planning Corp Has $205,000 Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 81,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 171.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.