WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,971 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

