Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Apple by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $179.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

