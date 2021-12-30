Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $4,080,397.11 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $207.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.77 and its 200 day moving average is $174.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,773,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.