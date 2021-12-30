Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 32,500 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $7,307,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $2,475,220.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total transaction of $5,883,300.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $221.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.05 and its 200 day moving average is $218.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

