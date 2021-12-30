WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 9,431 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $928.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

