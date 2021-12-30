WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 47.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $5,536,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 126.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

NYSE KRO opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 91.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.