WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $155,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCRN opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

