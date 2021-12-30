WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 869 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNWB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $30,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNWB opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.42%.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

