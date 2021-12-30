State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $267,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.62.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.