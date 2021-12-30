WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in The RMR Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The RMR Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The RMR Group by 271.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The RMR Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

RMR opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.67.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.36%.

RMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

