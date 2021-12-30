State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 9,916 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000.

VRRM stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325,321 shares of company stock worth $122,846,910. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

