State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter worth $476,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ModivCare by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ModivCare by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ModivCare by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ModivCare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

MODV opened at $150.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.51.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

