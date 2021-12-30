Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Position Reduced by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,035 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 344,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after buying an additional 188,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

