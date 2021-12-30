Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,836 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 240,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

