State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.68 Million Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.14. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.