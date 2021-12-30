114,770 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,770 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 30.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.