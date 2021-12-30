Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 1,700 Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,432,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $2,321,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $8,935,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $3,345,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOMR opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

AOMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

