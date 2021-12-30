Zacks: Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. Upstart reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upstart.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $147.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.88. Upstart has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.18.
In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,812,031 shares of company stock worth $413,262,802. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
