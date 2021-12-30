State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 131,773 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVA stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

