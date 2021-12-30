B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,898,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after acquiring an additional 102,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after acquiring an additional 47,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE BGS opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.