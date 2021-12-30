Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.47

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.47 and last traded at $118.64, with a volume of 53504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.79.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.57. The firm has a market cap of $227.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after acquiring an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $316,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

