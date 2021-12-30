Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Million

Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce $7.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $26.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter.

PTGX stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

