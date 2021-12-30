LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.47

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 3180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $996.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 111.86% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. Research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its position in LSB Industries by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,066,005 shares during the period. Robotti Robert increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,375,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 910,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.