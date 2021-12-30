Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.85

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.85 and last traded at $162.78, with a volume of 16757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

