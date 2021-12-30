Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.00

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $503,768.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,345. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

