Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.72

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 5201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $527,948.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,215,314 shares of company stock valued at $279,724,160. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

