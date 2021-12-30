Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.72

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 5201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60.
In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $527,948.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,215,314 shares of company stock valued at $279,724,160. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
