Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Gap Up to $130.52

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.52, but opened at $138.63. Perficient shares last traded at $135.18, with a volume of 340 shares changing hands.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

