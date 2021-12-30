Uniphar (LON:UPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $416.00

Shares of Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 416 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.51), with a volume of 16562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.34).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 373.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 341.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.71.

About Uniphar (LON:UPR)

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

